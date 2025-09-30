Peterka (undisclosed) was a full participant in Monday's practice, Brogan Houston of Deseret News Sports reports.

Peterka won't play in Tuesday's preseason matchup against the Kings, but he will be an option for the final two games of Utah's exhibition schedule. The Mammoth host the Kings on Thursday before the Sharks visit Saturday. Peterka will occupy a top-six role and should see plenty of time on the power play this campaign.