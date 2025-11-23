Peterka scored a goal on four shots in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Rangers.

Peterka opened the scoring midway through the first period. The 23-year-old winger is surging with five goals and an assist over his last six games, a quick turnaround after he opened November with five scoreless outings. For the season, he's at nine tallies, 16 points, 43 shots and a plus-2 rating through 22 contests in a middle-six role.