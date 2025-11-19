Peterka scored two goals and added two PIM in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Sharks.

Peterka has four goals and an assist over his last four contests, which coincides with a move to the third line. The 23-year-old winger is at eight goals, 15 points, 38 shots on net, eight PIM and a plus-3 rating over 20 appearances to begin his time with the Mammoth. That puts him on pace to top the 60-point mark for the second year in a row, though he's a little short of being on track to match his 68-point output from 77 games a year ago.