Peterka scored twice on six shots, added two assists and went plus-3 in Wednesday's 7-0 win over the Ducks.

Peterka's second goal came on the power play, his first contribution with the man advantage all season. The winger has five points over two contests to begin December, which is just one point less than he had in all of November. The 23-year-old is up to 12 goals, 21 points, 60 shots on net and a plus-5 rating through 28 appearances. If he stays on the top line, his offense should continue to surge.