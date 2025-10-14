Peterka scored a goal in Monday's 3-1 loss to the Blackhawks.

Peterka scored the equalizer for the Mammoth at the 1:02 mark of the third period with a wrister from the left circle that went past Spencer Knight. This was Peterka's second straight game cracking the scoresheet, as he had delivered an assist in the 3-2 win over Nashville on Saturday. Peterka should continue to find opportunities to produce as long as he remains a regular both as a top-six forward and as a power-play member.