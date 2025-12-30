Peterka scored a power-play goal on three shots in Monday's 4-3 loss to the Predators.

Peterka's tally opened the scoring at 5:48 of the first period, though Roman Josi evened the score before the midpoint of the frame. The 23-year-old Peterka is now 12 games removed from his last multi-point effort, accumulating three goals and four helpers in those contests. He's produced 15 goals, 28 points, 86 shots on net and a plus-5 rating through 40 appearances this season, primarily filling a top-six role in his first year with the Mammoth.