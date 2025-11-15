Peterka scored a goal on three shots and went minus-2 in Friday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Islanders.

Peterka was dropped to the third line for this contest but still saw 16:25 of ice time. He has three points over his last two games, so he may stay lower in the lineup until his offense fades. Michael Carcone moved up to take his spot on the second line, and Carcone's style is better suited to the bottom six. Overall, Peterka has six goals, 13 points, 36 shots on net and a plus-2 rating over 18 appearances this season.