Peterka scored a goal on four shots and added two PIM in Monday's 6-3 loss to the Sharks.

Peterka got a chance on the top line with Clayton Keller and Barrett Hayton in this contest. The 23-year-old Peterka cashed in a goal at 16:00 of the first period to cut the Mammoth's deficit to 3-2, but the Sharks took control in the middle frame. The tally ended a four-game slide for Peterka, who had mainly been in a bottom-six role during the slump. He's now at 10 goals, 17 points, 54 shots on net and a plus-2 rating through 27 outings in his first year in Utah.