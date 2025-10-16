Peterka scored a goal on two shots in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Flames.

Peterka has scored in back-to-back games. His tally Wednesday stood as the game-winner for the Mammoth. The 23-year-old winger has three points, six shots on net and a plus-2 rating across four appearances with his new team. Peterka put up 27 goals and 68 points in 77 outings with the Sabres last year, and he should be capable of producing at a similar level in 2025-26.