Peterka dished out three assists and fired two shots on target in Thursday's 7-4 win over St. Louis.

Peterka shared the puck extremely well Thursday with helpers on goals scored by Ian Cole, Logan Cooley and Clayton Keller. The 23-year-old Peterka is up to five assists, seven points and 14 shots on net through eight appearances this season. The rising star's first season with the Mammoth is going swimmingly, as he has solidified himself a spot on the second line alongside Cooley and Dylan Guenther. With 68 points a season ago, Peterka could easily hit that number or more playing top-six minutes on one of the league's best offenses to open the campaign.