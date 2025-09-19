Mammoth's John Marino: Back in action for camp
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Marino (upper body) skated with Group A in Thursday's on-ice practice session.
Marino missed five games at the end of the 2024-25 regular season due to the upper-body injury, but it is no longer an issue. The Mammoth divided their practice groups roughly along NHL/AHL lines, so Marino looks to be a full go heading into 2025-26. The 28-year-old blueliner should be in the mix for top-four minutes as a shutdown defenseman this season.
