Marino (upper body) took the ice Wednesday in a regular jersey, Chase Beardsley of The Hockey Writers reports, indicating he's been cleared for contact.

Marino has been on injured reserve for the requisite number of days, so he could technically be activated off injured reserve ahead of Wednesday's clash with Colorado. Still, the 29-year-old blueliner was previously classified as week-to-week, so an immediate return to action may be a little premature. Whenever Marino does return, it will likely come at the expense of Zac Jones.