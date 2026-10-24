Marino (upper body) has been deemed week-to-week and will miss Saturday's home clash against the Lightning, per Brogan Houston of the Deseret News.

Marino has missed Utah's last two games and is slated to miss the next handful as well. The 29-year-old blueliner was effective prior to going down, as he posted two goals, five points, eight shots on net and four blocked shots across nine appearances. Expect to see Marino be held out until early-November at the earliest. In his absence, Nick DeSimone should continue to see an elevated role.