Marino notched an assist, two blocked shots and two PIM in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Canadiens.

Marino ended a four-game point drought with the helper. He hasn't been explosive on offense, but with six assists over 13 appearances in November, Marino has been steady in a top-four role. For the season, the blueliner has 11 points, 25 shots on net, 24 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating over 24 appearances. At this pace, Marino has a decent chance of matching his career-high 26 points from 56 games in the 2019-20 campaign.