Marino scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Oilers.

Marino has chipped in four points over his last four games, adding a plus-6 rating in that span. The 29-year-old defenseman is on the second pairing at even strength and is also working on the second power-play unit. Marino has two goals, three assists, eight shots, four blocked shots and a plus-5 rating over nine appearances. His defensive work is typically his best trait, but he's showing he can handle some offense as well.