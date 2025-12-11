Marino logged two assists in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Panthers.

Marino had a hand in both of Dylan Guenther's breakaway goals in this contest. The 28-year-old Marino doesn't add a lot of offense, but he has a goal and five helpers over his last nine outings. For the season, the blueliner is up to two goals, 14 assists, 29 shots on net, 32 blocked shots and a plus-13 rating through 32 appearances. He was limited to 14 points in 35 games in an injury-riddled 2024-25 campaign.