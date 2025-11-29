Marino logged two assists and a plus-3 rating in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Stars.

Marino has three helpers over his last two games and a total of eight assists across 14 outings in November. The 28-year-old defenseman is capable of chipping in some supporting offense, though he'll never post big scoring numbers. On the year, he's at a total of 13 points in 25 games, one point away from matching his output from 35 contests a year ago. Marino has added 26 shots on net, 24 blocked shots and a plus-10 rating through 25 appearances this season.