Marino notched an assist, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Golden Knights.

This assist ended a five-game point drought for Marino. The 28-year-old blueliner has seen his role shrink since the Mammoth acquired MacKenzie Weegar from the Flames prior to the trade deadline. Marino still sees top-four minutes in a shutdown capacity. The veteran blueliner has a career-high 31 points with 49 shots on net, 62 blocked shots and a plus-93 rating through 69 appearances.