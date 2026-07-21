Mammoth's John Marino: Staying in Utah

Marino signed an eight-year, $54 million contract extension with the Mammoth on Tuesday, per PuckPedia.

Marino's new deal will begin in 2027-28. The 2015 sixth-round pick set new career highs in 2025-26 with 32 assists, 36 points and a plus-42 rating over 80 regular-season games. While he's certainly more of a shutdown defenseman, if Marino can even somewhat replicate his production from last season, he will be a solid depth option for fantasy managers in deeper formats. However, his lack of all-around contributions cap his ceiling in smaller leagues.