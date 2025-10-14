Mammoth's John Marino: Supplies helper in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Marino notched an assist, two shots on goal and two PIM in Monday's 3-1 loss to the Blackhawks.
Marino has a helper, two shots on goal, two PIM, one hit and one blocked shot over three games to begin 2025-26. He's averaging 17:49 of ice time, down from 21:10 per game last year, which suggests the Mammoth are trying to more evenly distribute minutes on the blue line. Marino is not a factor on the power play, so don't expect lofty scoring numbers from him this season.
