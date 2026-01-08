Marino scored a goal and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Senators.

Marino scored at 7:20 of the first period, and his tally was the game-winner. The defenseman has a goal and an assist over his last two contests since he snapped an eight-game point drought. For the season, Marino has racked up three goals, 19 points, a plus-21 rating, 36 shots on net, 40 blocked shots and 13 hits through 44 outings. He continues to play a shutdown role in the Mammoth's top four.