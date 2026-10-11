Marino buried a power-play goal, dished out an assist and placed two shots on net in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Sabres.

Marino helped build up the Mammoth's lead down the stretch in Saturday's contest, where he recorded the primary helper on Anders Lee's goal before finding twine himself on a power play early in the third period. With the pair of points, the 29-year-old Marino is up to three points, five shots on goal and two blocked shots across six appearances. Marino should continue to play a complementary role for Utah for the foreseeable future after signing an eight-year extension with the organization in late July. He posted a career-high 36 points across 80 regular-season games in 2025-26, and if he can get back to that level of production in the new season, he'll hold decent fantasy value in deeper leagues.