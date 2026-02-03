Marino notched three assists and a plus-4 rating in Monday's 6-2 win over the Canucks.

That's four helpers in the last two contests for Marino, who has successfully shaken off a five-game slump. The 28-year-old defenseman won't always put up a lot of offense, but he's playing top-four minutes on a Mammoth team that hasn't had trouble filling the net. For the season, Marino is at a career-high 28 points (four goals, 24 assists) with 44 shots on net, 51 blocked shots and a plus-37 rating over 56 appearances.