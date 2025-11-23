Castagna scored twice on five shots in Cornell University's 6-1 win over Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute on Saturday.

Castagna has a pair of two-goal games this season, giving him four goals and six points through eight outings. The Mammoth prospect is showing a bit more potential in his junior year of college. In the long run, he's likely more of a physical bottom-six forward who chips in some depth scoring -- he probably won't be a leader on offense in the professional ranks.