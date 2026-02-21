Castagna scored a goal and added three assists in Cornell University's 6-1 win over Quinnipiac University on Friday.

Castagna is up to 14 goals and 17 helpers over 26 appearances. It's the first time he's crossed the 30-point mark in his three years of collegiate play. Castagna is a Mammoth prospect, a third-round selection from 2023, and he may opt to complete his NCAA eligibility rather than turn pro a year early.