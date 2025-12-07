Castagna scored a goal and added an assist in Cornell University's 7-2 win over St. Lawrence University.

Castagna is putting together a strong year with six goals and nine points over 11 appearances for Cornell. He was limited to 15 points in 32 outings last year but also put up 25 points in 35 games as a freshman in 2023-24. Castagna's tracking on his best pace in an NCAA season, which should help his status among the Mammoth's prospects.