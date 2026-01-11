Castagna scored two goals in Cornell University's 5-2 win over the University of Alaska-Fairbanks on Saturday.

Castagna now has nine goals and 17 points through 15 appearances this season. The junior forward has surpassed his total from 32 games last year, but he's still eight points shy of matching his freshman year total. The Mammoth prospect has generally played well to help Cornell (11-4-0) stay ranked for much of the campaign.