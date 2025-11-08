Castagna scored twice on five shots in Cornell University's 3-1 win over Harvard University on Friday.

Castagna didn't get on the scoresheet in Cornell's first two games of the season, but he made an impact in an Ivy League matchup. The 20-year-old forward hasn't really done anything special in his first two collegiate seasons, earning a total of 40 points across 67 contests, and his offense dropped as a sophomore in 2024-25 (15 points in 32 outings). He's a Mammoth prospect, but he may need to show a stronger scoring touch to earn an entry-level deal.