Mammoth's Joshua Roy: Inks two-way deal

Roy signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Mammoth on Monday.

After making NHL appearances for the Canadiens in each of the past three seasons, Roy was traded to Utah from Montreal earlier Monday. He was able to reach an agreement with his new team a few hours later, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him split time between the AHL and NHL under his two-way deal during the 2026-27 campaign. Across 57 regular-season appearances with AHL Laval last year, Roy recorded 23 goals, 22 assists and 32 PIM.