Mammoth's Juuso Valimaki: Designated for injured, non-roster list
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Valimaki (knee), as expected, was placed on the injured, non-roster list Monday.
Valimaki wasn't expected back from knee surgery until mid-November at the earliest, so his designation for non-roster injured reserve shouldn't come as a surprise. Given his long-term absence, the Finnish blueliner almost certainly will start with a conditioning stint in the minors before he gets a shot at earning an NHL roster spot.
