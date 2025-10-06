default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Valimaki (knee), as expected, was placed on the injured, non-roster list Monday.

Valimaki wasn't expected back from knee surgery until mid-November at the earliest, so his designation for non-roster injured reserve shouldn't come as a surprise. Given his long-term absence, the Finnish blueliner almost certainly will start with a conditioning stint in the minors before he gets a shot at earning an NHL roster spot.

More News