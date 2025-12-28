Mammoth's Juuso Valimaki: Waived for AHL demotion
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Valimaki (knee) was placed on waivers Sunday for the purpose of being assigned to AHL Tucson.
Valimaki appears to be ready to return to action after recovering from a torn ACL, for which he underwent surgery to repair in March. He earned two goals, five points, 40 shots on net, 49 blocked shots and 23 hits in 43 appearances during the 2024-25 NHL regular season.
More News
-
Mammoth's Juuso Valimaki: Designated for injured, non-roster list•
-
Hockey Club's Juuso Valimaki: Undergoes season-ending surgery•
-
Hockey Club's Juuso Valimaki: Lands on waivers•
-
Hockey Club's Juuso Valimaki: Picks up helper in win•
-
Hockey Club's Juuso Valimaki: Garners assist Sunday•
-
Hockey Club's Juuso Valimaki: Pots goal in shootout loss•