Valimaki (knee) was placed on waivers Sunday for the purpose of being assigned to AHL Tucson.

Valimaki appears to be ready to return to action after recovering from a torn ACL, for which he underwent surgery to repair in March. He earned two goals, five points, 40 shots on net, 49 blocked shots and 23 hits in 43 appearances during the 2024-25 NHL regular season.