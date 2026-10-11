Yamamoto tallied a goal, picked up an assist, posted a plus-2 rating, put two shots on net and dished out two hits in Saturday's 4-1 win over Buffalo.

Yamamoto wasted no time in getting involved in his season debut Saturday, as he leveled the score at one apiece just over 10 minutes into the opening period. He later recorded a secondary helper on Anders Lee's tally late in the second period. The 28-year-old Yamamoto had a solid bounce-back season in 2025-26, where he compiled 13 goals and 23 points across 59 regular-season outings. He will likely continue to rotate roles throughout Utah's bottom six in the new season, where he should be in line for a decent chunk of scoring opportunities.