Yamamoto notched three assists, including two on the power play, and added two shots on goal and two hits in Saturday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Sharks.

These were Yamamoto's first points in three games since he returned from an upper-body injury that cost him four contests. The 28-year-old was rolling before the injury, and he has a chance to rebuild his momentum while the Mammoth are missing Nick Schmaltz (lower body), Logan Cooley (upper body) and Dylan Guenther (upper body). That has opened up a top-six job for Yamamoto, as well as time on the first power-play unit. Over 12 outings this season, the winger has three goals, seven assists, 24 shots on net, 22 hits and a plus-2 rating. View him as a short-term option in fantasy with the potential for more if he sticks in a prominent role when the Mammoth get healthy.