Yamamoto recorded an assist in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Jets.

Yamamoto played in the first four games of the season, but he was scratched in five straight before entering the lineup again Sunday over Liam O'Brien. The 27-year-old Yamamoto will likely be confined to a bottom-six role, giving him minimal fantasy upside this season. He has a helper, two shots on net, two hits and a plus-1 rating across five appearances so far. He's on a two-way deal, but he figures to have a fair amount of job security at the NHL level at least until Alex Kerfoot (abdomen) returns, which isn't going to be until mid-December at the earliest. Yamamoto would require waivers to be assigned to AHL Tucson.