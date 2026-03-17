Mammoth's Kailer Yamamoto: Lights lamp Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Yamamoto scored a goal on two shots in Monday's 6-3 win over the Stars.
Yamamoto ended an 11-game point drought with the third-period tally, which stood as the game-winner. He's been a bottom-six regular lately despite his lack of offense. He's up to 10 goals, 18 points, 42 shots on net, 34 hits and a plus-10 rating over 46 appearances, his best campaign in three seasons since he left the Oilers.
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