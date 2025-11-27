Yamamoto scored a goal and added two PIM in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Canadiens.

Yamamoto has two points over three appearances after a stretch of two healthy scratches in three games. The 27-year-old winger was listed on the second line Wednesday, but his 11:08 of ice time suggests he's still more of a bottom-six forward in usage. He's provided three goals, two assists, 11 shots on net, six PIM and a plus-4 rating through 16 outings this season.