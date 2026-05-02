Mammoth's Kailer Yamamoto: Nets lone goal in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Yamamoto scored a goal on two shots in Friday's 5-1 loss to the Golden Knights in Game 6.
Yamamoto kept the Mammoth from getting shut out, scoring at 7:41 of the third period. The Golden Knights answered with three goals after that to close out the series. Yamamoto saw second-line usage at even strength throughout the postseason, earning one goal, four assists, four shots on net, 22 hits and a plus-2 rating. He is set to be an unrestricted free agent this summer, though he's coming off his best campaign in three years with 23 points over 59 regular-season outings. That could be enough for the Mammoth to consider bringing him back on a depth deal after he played 2025-26 on a league-minimum contract.
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