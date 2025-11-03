Mammoth's Kailer Yamamoto: On the board this season
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Yamamoto scored a goal on four shots on target, delivered one hit, had two penalty minutes and a plus-1 rating during his 12:10 of ice time in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Lightning.
Yamamoto is officially on the goal-scoring board in the 2025-26 season in his sixth game, tying the game at two early in the third period. The 27-year-old hasn't seen a ton of ice time this year, averaging a career-low 11:54 of ice time per night, and he's also spent a decent amount of time as a healthy scratch in the past couple weeks.
