Yamamoto notched two assists, three hits and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Golden Knights in Game 2.

The Mammoth's second line led them to the win, with Yamamoto helping out on goals by Dylan Guenther and Logan Cooley. The 27-year-old Yamamoto had a bit of a bounce-back year with 23 points over 59 regular-season contests, and he's maintained a second-line role at even strength in recent weeks. This is his fifth year appearing in the postseason -- over his previous four playoff runs, he collected three goals and 12 points across 34 games.