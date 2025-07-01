Mammoth's Kailer Yamamoto: Re-signs with Utah
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Yamamoto signed a one-year, $775,000 contract with the Mammoth on Tuesday, according to PuckPedia.
This is a two-way deal for Yamamoto, so he'll have to earn a roster spot with the Mammoth this coming season. The 26-year-old appeared in just 12 games with Utah in 2024-25, chipping in two goals and one assist while seeing 12:07 of ice time per game. He shouldn't be on most fantasy managers' radars for 2025-26.
More News
-
Kailer Yamamoto: Eligible for free agency•
-
Hockey Club's Kailer Yamamoto: Returns to Tucson•
-
Hockey Club's Kailer Yamamoto: Nets power-play marker•
-
Hockey Club's Kailer Yamamoto: Promoted from minors•
-
Hockey Club's Kailer Yamamoto: Sent down Saturday•
-
Hockey Club's Kailer Yamamoto: Adds power-play assist•