Yamamoto scored two goals, supplied an assist and fired five shots on net in Thursday's 5-4 loss to Carolina.

Yamamoto found the back of the net twice in a four-minute span near the start of the second period to give Carolina a 2-1 lead. He later recorded a helper on Michael Carcone's goal to secure the three-point performance. Overall, the 27-year-old Yamamoto is up to seven goals, seven assists, 29 shots on net and 18 hits across 32 games this season. The three-point effort was the third of his 10-year NHL career and the second multi-point game across his last four appearances. While Yamamoto has been a healthy scratch for periods of time this season, performances such as Thursday's could make him a regular contributor in Utah's bottom-six, which would boost his ceiling in fantasy.