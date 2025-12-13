Yamamoto scored a goal in Friday's 5-3 win over the Kraken.

Yamamoto had been scratched for the previous two games. He got in the lineup against one of his former teams -- he was with the Kraken in 2023-24 -- and delivered a revenge goal at 13:24 of the second period to give the Mammoth their first lead of Friday's contest. Yamamoto has scored in both of his games against Seattle since he joined Utah. The 27-year-old has managed eight points, 19 shots on net and a plus-4 rating over 23 outings in a bottom-six role this year.