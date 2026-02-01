Mammoth's Kailer Yamamoto: Scores both goals in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Yamamoto scored twice in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Stars.
Yamamoto has earned five goals and two assists over his last seven games. He's doing everything he can to carve out a permanent role in the lineup, though that could be tough to do once Logan Cooley (lower body) is back. For the season, Yamamoto is at nine goals, 16 points, 31 shots on net, 19 hits and a plus-11 rating through 33 appearances.
More News
-
Mammoth's Kailer Yamamoto: Records three points Thursday•
-
Mammoth's Kailer Yamamoto: Two points including GWG•
-
Mammoth's Kailer Yamamoto: Revenge goal in win•
-
Mammoth's Kailer Yamamoto: Nets equalizer in loss•
-
Mammoth's Kailer Yamamoto: Scores vs. Montreal•
-
Mammoth's Kailer Yamamoto: On the board this season•