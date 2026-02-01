Yamamoto scored twice in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Stars.

Yamamoto has earned five goals and two assists over his last seven games. He's doing everything he can to carve out a permanent role in the lineup, though that could be tough to do once Logan Cooley (lower body) is back. For the season, Yamamoto is at nine goals, 16 points, 31 shots on net, 19 hits and a plus-11 rating through 33 appearances.