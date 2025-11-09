Mammoth's Kailer Yamamoto: Scores vs. Montreal
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Yamamoto scored a goal in Saturday's 6-2 loss to Montreal.
Yamamoto scored his second goal of the season in this loss, breaking the deadlock for Utah at the 3:03 mark of the first period. The 27-year-old only has two goals this season, and while both have come over his last four games, the fact that he holds a bottom-six role in the lineup limits his scoring upside considerably.
