Yamamoto scored a goal on four shots, added two hits, blocked two shots and went plus-3 in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Lightning.

Yamamoto continues to impress from the third line. He has three goals, four assists, 20 shots on net, 15 hits and a plus-5 rating over seven appearances, which has all but solidified his place in the lineup after he started the year as a healthy scratch. Yamamoto can do a little of everything, though he won't stay at a point-per-game pace all year. It would take a significant slump to see him come out of the lineup any time soon.