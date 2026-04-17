Mammoth's Kailer Yamamoto: Tallies in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Yamamoto scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Blues.
Yamamoto posted three goals and two assists over the last eight games of the season. The 27-year-old winger has filled a middle-six role for much of April and looks to have the upper hand to stay in the lineup at the start of the playoffs. He ends the regular season at 13 goals, 23 points, 60 shots on net, 47 hits and a plus-11 rating over 59 outings.
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