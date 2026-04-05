Mammoth's Kailer Yamamoto: Tallies in Saturday's win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Yamamoto scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Canucks.
Yamamoto has three points over his last two games. The winger is seeing time on the second line at even strength, though his hold on that spot in the lineup is far from secure. He'll likely stay in the middle six while Jack McBain (lower body) and Barrett Hayton (upper body) are out of action. Yamamoto has 11 goals, 21 points, 46 shots on net, 38 hits and a plus-13 rating through 53 appearances.
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