Yamamoto scored a goal on two shots and blocked two shots in Monday's 5-4 win over the Penguins.

Yamamoto started the year as a healthy scratch, but he's now played in five straight games. He's produced two goals, three assists, 12 shots on net, 12 hits and a plus-2 rating. That kind of offense makes it unlikely he comes out of the lineup anytime soon, and he may even be worth adding as a depth forward in fantasy. Yamamoto won't stay this hot since he's on the third line, but he's showing he can still contribute in the NHL.