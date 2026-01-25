Yamamoto scored the game-winning goal and added an assist in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Predators.

Both points came in the second period as the Mammoth flipped the script on an early 1-0 deficit. Yamamoto has had trouble maintaining a consistent spot in the lineup, but Saturday's performance marked his first GWG and first multi-point effort of the season in 29 games and may have earned him a little leeway, especially if Lawson Crouse (illness) misses additional time.