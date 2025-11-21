Vejmelka stopped 29 of 33 shots on goal in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Golden Knights.

After a clean first period, Vejmelka struggled in the second, where he allowed three of Vegas' four goals Thursday. With the loss, the 29-year-old goaltender has an 8-5-2 record with a 2.93 GAA and an .880 save percentage through 15 appearances this season. After a strong start to the season, he has begun to regress with a 0-1-2 record and an .875 save percentage across his last three starts. The Mammoth have proven that they can be competitive in the Central Division at times this season, but are currently riding a four-game losing streak. If they can flip the switch sooner rather than later, Vejmelka is set to benefit as the team's clear top option between the pipes. Depending on the matchup, Vejmelka is a solid spot start in standard fantasy leagues and should be rostered in deep leagues that feature two goalies due to his sheer volume of opportunities. His next chance to take the ice is Saturday on home ice against the Rangers.